Advertise With Us
Hire One

Alabama state Christmas tree lights up

Alabama's Christmas tree was lit outside the Capitol during a special ceremony on Dec. 1, 2023.
Alabama's Christmas tree was lit outside the Capitol during a special ceremony on Dec. 1, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Capitol is getting into the Christmas spirit.

Gov. Kay Ivey held a presentation at the Capitol Friday night right before the state Christmas tree outside was lit during a special ceremony.

Ivey joined Santa and state leaders to enjoy some live music before flipping the switch to turn on the lights.

This year’s theme is “Every Light a Prayer for Peace.”

The Eastern red cedar, delivered and set up earlier in the week on the Capitol steps, overlooks historic Dexter Avenue and holds the distinction of being the tallest Capitol Christmas tree in Alabama’s history. At 45 feet, it towers over previous trees that stood at an average of 35 feet.

Ivey’s office said the tree was selected from Coosa County. It was decorated with 50,000 lights, 67 stars - one for each Alabama county - and handmade ornaments from the Garden Club of Alabama. The ornaments each reflect the “Every Light a Prayer for Peace” theme.

MORE HOLIDAY EVENTS
2023 holiday events across central Alabama

We’re compiling a list of parades, tree lightings, donation opportunities, and more.

The Town of Dayton Christmas Parade is happening tomorrow evening, December 9 at 6:00 pm,...

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Periodic rain this weekend
Heavy rain likely tonight and tomorrow. Meteorologist Nicholas Herboso is LIVE with details
Left to right: Keyuntae Caver Nash, Demetri Nichols and James Langie,
MPD: 4 teens arrested in connection with alleged robbery, shooting on Old Shell Road

Latest News

It happened on Hwy 440 between new and old Hwy 280.
Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Dept.: 3-month old boy killed by ‘pet wolf-hybrid’ in Chelsea
Mobile Botanical Gardens kicks off two-day Holiday Market sale
Mobile Botanical Gardens kicks off two-day Holiday Market sale
Grove Hill Memorial Hospital holding on as only labor and delivery unit in rural, southwest...
Grove Hill Memorial Hospital holding on as only labor and delivery unit in rural, southwest Alabama
No major changes yet to the Prichard Water Board
No major changes yet to the Prichard Water Board