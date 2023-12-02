Advertise With Us
A cloudy and rainy Saturday

By Nicholas Herboso
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Periods of rain will continue throughout Saturday, with a chance of a few embedded thunderstorms. Rainfall totals could reach 2-3 inches in the area, with some localized higher amounts. The overall risk of severe weather from this event is very low, as most of the instability needed for thunderstorms is located well offshore. However, some models suggest a return of instability in the afternoon, so a few more rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out.

Rain coverage will be high in the morning and then become more scattered in the afternoon. The rain will not completely clear the area until early Sunday morning.

SUNDAY:

Sunday morning will start with a few showers, but by late morning, most of the rain should be moving out of the area. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy in the evening, and temperatures will gradually drop overnight.

NEXT WEEK:

A much calmer weather pattern is expected for the Gulf Coast next week. We anticipate partly sunny skies and temperatures in line with the season each day. The next chance of rain is not expected until the following Sunday.

