ECSO looking for missing infant

Tiffany Leigh Smith (left), Ny'Ariyah Robinson Smith (middle), and David Cordele Robinson (right)
Tiffany Leigh Smith (left), Ny'Ariyah Robinson Smith (middle), and David Cordele Robinson (right)(ECSO)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing infant.

Ny’Ariyah Robinson Smith may be with her mother, Tiffany Leigh Smith or her father, David Cordele Robinson, according to ESCO.

They could be in Florida, Georgia, or Alabama and there is a court order for Ny’Ariyah to be located.

If you have any information, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

