Emergency landing made by United Airlines flight at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, a flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport for an emergency landing after smoke was reported onboard the plane.

The plane, which officials say was a United Airlines flight traveling from Pensacola to Houston, was over the Gulf just west of Horn Island when the smoke was reported. It was then that the plane rerouted its course and headed for Gulfport-Biloxi International.

The aircraft landed safely at the airport around 5:30 p.m. 40 people were on board at the time of the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration has since issued the following statement:

CommutAir Flight 4303 landed safely at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport in Mississippi around 5:30 p.m. local time on Friday, Dec. 1 after the crew reported smoke in the lavatory. The Embraer 145 departed Pensacola International Airport and was en route to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. The FAA will investigate.

