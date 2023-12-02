Advertise With Us
Emergency landing made by United Airlines flight at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport

Friday, a flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport for an emergency landing after smoke was reported onboard.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, a flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport for an emergency landing after smoke was reported onboard the plane.

The plane, which officials say was a United Airlines flight traveling from Pensacola to Houston, was over the Gulf just west of Horn Island when the smoke was reported. It was then that the plane rerouted its course and headed for Gulfport-Biloxi International.

The aircraft landed safely at the airport around 5:30 p.m. 40 people were on board at the time of the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration has since issued the following statement:

We will update this story as we learn more information.

