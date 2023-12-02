Hit-and-run leaves teen bicyclist injured, authorities searching for driver

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a car and driver that were involved in a hit-and-run that left a teenager injured.

Troopers said around 2:15 p.m. Friday, the 16-year-old was on a bicycle heading south on the sidewalk of State Road 85, through 9th Avenue in the Fort Walton Beach area.

Authorities said a brown sedan was traveling south, in the outside lane of State Road 85, and was turning onto 9th Avenue. They said the juvenile bicyclist was hit by the sedan and received minor injuries.

Troopers said the sedan was driven by a white female with purple hair. They said the driver had stopped initially, then drove off down 9th Avenue.

The sedan is described as a 10–15-year-old brown 4-door sedan with possible signs of damage to its right side near the back door.

If you have any information about the car or the driver, please contact Florida Highway Patrol.

