Mobile Botanical Gardens kicks off two-day Holiday Market sale
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday morning marked the start of a two-day sale at Mobile Botanical Gardens. The highly anticipated event was centered around showcasing the variety of items available in their Artful Garden Giftshop in the Botanical Center.

Operations manager Aeriell Cashin talked about how proceeds from the sale benefit local artists and education.

“Our master gardeners that are here, this is one of their biggest money makers throughout the year,” said Cashin.

Proceeds go toward preserving the 106 acres of the Mobile Botanical Gardens and their educational programs. It also

supports two other nonprofit organizations — the Mobile County Master Gardeners and the Gulf Coast Herb Society.

The money raised from their sales go toward supporting their educational programs and other things like a scholarship at Auburn University for a local student studying horticulture and maintaining the Herb Garden at Mobile Botanical Gardens.

Julie Moore, one of the Mobile Botanical Gardens board members highlighted some of the items on sale. There’s lots for sale. There’s poinsettias in all different sizes and there’s some like you’ve never seen before … there are cookies, there are lots of precious ornaments, there’s pottery. The gift shop has so much, it’s too much to mention.”

This year’s sale also featured an exciting new addition — a gingerbread competition.

“There’s a lighthouse out there and it really lights up like the lighthouse out in Mobile Bay, there’s a birdhouse here and the bird on top is mechanized and spins around. I mean, it’s just amazing,” said Moore.

The winners of the competition win a cash prize.

“It’s our first year doing it and we’re really hoping to have more entries next year,” Cashin adds.

The gift shop sale will continue Saturday from 9 am until 1 p.m.

