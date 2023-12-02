MPD Mounted Auxiliary gearing up for 32nd Annual Mardi Gras School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Even though we’ve yet to celebrate Christmas -- preps are underway for Mardi Gras -- including MPD’s Mounted Auxiliary’s Mardi Gras School -- where they train other mounted agencies to deal with crowd control.

Arriving at the Mobile Police Barn Wednesday -- horses Miss Judy and Miss Jasmin are ready for their afternoon workout. They’re part of MPD’s Mounted Auxiliary. You may have seen them downtown patrolling the streets -- adding much needed manpower.

“Having the horses... One mounted patrol officer can equal 10 officers on the ground when it comes to crowd control. So a person that is up on a horse can see a crowd a lot better than somebody on foot. They can see a lot further and they can look down and see a lot more detail from a different view,” explained Audria Anderson, MPD Mounted Auxiliary Unit Leader.

We got to see a very small-scale demonstration of their upcoming Mardi Gras School. Three horses and their handlers were challenged with walking through smoke.

“Horses can’t see through smoke -- so it looks like a solid object. So it’s a challenge for a horse to get used to this -- and walk through it because they think they are walking through a moving wall that’s moving toward them. So a horse that is new to it -- is going to be real resistant going through it. So you get a horse that has done it for a good bit who is comfortable and confident with it to go through and they will tend to follow,” said Audria Anderson, MPD Mounted Auxiliary Unit Leader.

The week and a half course in February is now in its 32nd year and exposes the riders and their horses to every possible scenario. They gear up and apply what they’ve learned at Ladd-Peebles Stadium ahead of riding and patrolling the parade route. The large-scale exercise at Ladd includes reactions to ambulances, fire trucks, helicopters, and bomb simulations -- just to name a few.

To keep the costs low for the auxiliary volunteers -- they rely on sponsors and fundraising and welcome any help.

“So local businesses that see us downtown -- could really help us out with sponsorships so we can help afford -- auxiliary members cover their costs to go through the course, any training supplies they may need that week,” explained Anderson.

Giving back to the volunteers allows them to serve their communities - not just in the Port City -- but beyond.

“And for them to go out on the street and not only be out there and handle it but to also go into the crowds and to do the work they’re supposed to do -- is just a great feeling,” said Anderson.

The Mounted Auxiliary will have a mini Mardi Gras Clinic on January 14th. The cost of the mini-clinic is $150. Riders must have their own horses -- and the horses must have a current negative Coggins test.

Meanwhile -- the Mardi Gras Clinic is set for February 6-14th. For more information email: mgmountedschool @gmail.com.

To find out more -- head to fox 10 t-v dot com where we’ve also posted how you can donate or sponsor.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.