Perspectives: Flu, RSV and COVID Tripledemic

We’re in the colder time of the year and along with it, unfortunately comes what health officials are calling the Tripledemic.
By Mike Brantley
Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The cold weather months are potentially bringing with them what health officials are now calling the Tripledemic.

Medical experts are warning of a possible Tripledemic — a simultaneous increase in RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), flu and COVID-19.

All these are causing parents to head to emergency rooms and urgent care clinics with their children.

But in some places the wait times at emergency rooms and clinics are long.

This week, Mobile County’s health officer, Dr. Kevin Michaels, joins Eric Reynolds on FOX10′s “Perspectrives” program to share insights about these viruses. He discusses their symptoms and how to treat them.

