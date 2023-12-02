Advertise With Us
Hire One

Police chase deer that crashed through elementary school classroom

Police corralled a deer that broke into an elementary school over the Thanksgiving weekend. (TOMS RIVER PD)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CNN) – Police in New Jersey corralled a deer that was running wild inside an elementary school in Toms River over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The chaos was all caught on police body camera video.

A man walking his dog saw the deer crash through the school’s glass window and called police Saturday night.

Police chased the deer through a hallway before it opened up a classroom door.

Police shouted, “No, no!”, as the deer nuzzled its way into the classroom and on top of bookshelves.

Officers were able to corral it to an exit door and back outside within minutes.

Students and teachers were floored when they returned Monday and found that a deer had been running around in their school.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
MPD: Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Periodic rain this weekend
Heavy rain likely tonight and tomorrow. Meteorologist Nicholas Herboso is LIVE with details

Latest News

Some cars couldn’t turn around and got stuck.
Woman says Google Maps detour led drivers into middle of desert
Some cars couldn’t turn around and got stuck.
Google Maps detour is dead end in desert
Nobody knows the importance of giving blood more than Phoenix Police Officer Morgan Bullis.
Officer donates blood months after being shot in line of duty
Police corralled a deer that broke into an elementary school over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Caught on camera: Deer breaks into school