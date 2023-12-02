Prichard water customers shouldn’t expect immediate rate hike, new boss says

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Customers of the water and sewer system that serves Prichard and Chickasaw need not worry about a quick rate hike, according to the outside expert appointed to take control of the troubled utility.

John S. Young Jr., the court-appointed receiver now in charge, noted that a 22 percent increase passed by the Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board, took effect just last month.

“Certainly, they can’t expect a rate increase anytime in the short term,” Young said. “There’s just been a pretty significant rate increase.”

Young sat down exclusively with FOX10 News this week for his first interview since Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter sided with Synovus Bank and ruled the water system in default of the $55.78 million that it borrowed in 2019. The bank manages the bonds that the utility sold and asked the judge to name Young receiver. The judge granted that.

Young is tasked with turning around a troubled utility dogged by corruption allegations, crumbling infrastructure and debt. He comes to the job with plenty of experience. He previously served as president American Water Co. and has spent the last 12 years working with distressed utilities large and small. He served as receiver of the bankrupt Jefferson County sewer system in Birmingham in 2010 and also helped Flint, Michigan, recover from a water quality crisis.

Young, who will earn $300 an hour plus expenses, said he expects to spend a great deal of time in Alabama over the next few months.

Sitting at a conference table in the water board meeting room – site of many acrimonious meetings of the badly divided board members whose authority has been greatly curtailed – Young told FOX10 News that he has much to learn before charting a new course.

“My job initially is to determine what’s needed to improve this system to make sure we have a reliable system and one that really protects public health both on the water and the wastewater side, and then develop a plan on how do we achieve those goals the most cost-effective way,” he said.

‘I don’t report to the bondholders’

The bank asked for the receiver out of concern that that utility was not making full payments into a fund used to pay the investors. But Young was blunt about how he sees his role. “I don’t report to the bondholders,” he said.

Young said he is taking a holistic approach.

“I need to make sure that the utility’s properly run,” he said. “I have to make sure that customers are properly served. And I need to make sure the investors are paid back.”

Public opinion in Prichard is divided, even between a pair of citizens groups that will have representation on a 15-member advisory council that the judge created to offer Young feedback.

Severia Campbell Morris, a former Prichard City Council member and president of United Concerned Citizens of Prichard, pushed for the judge to appoint a receiver.

“We are definitely very happy to see him on the job. We support receivership 100 percent.”

Carletta Davis, president of We Matter Eight Mile Community Association, will have one of the seats on the advisory council. She said her group initially favored a takeover by the Environmental Protection Agency. She is taking a wait-and-see approach to the receiver.

“Our main focus is the citizens that the system serves,” she said. “So, you know, if it’s positive for the community, positive for the citizens, then we will be for it. And we will support it.”

Young said he intends to be transparent and seek public input. A public meeting with the new advisory council is in the works for this month. Young said he has met employees, toured the facilities and met with the mayor of Prichard.

Under the judge’s order, Young will file monthly reports and has a July deadline to prepare a draft master plan. That, he said, will serve as a blueprint as he determines how to fund it.

“We hope to get as much of that money as we possibly can through grants and low-interest loans, as opposed to from the customer rates,” he said.

Fixing leaks a priority

Young said he plans to conduct an affordability study, along with an analysis of the system’s needs. Decades-old pipes continually spring leaks throughout the system. A study earlier this year by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management determined that the system loses roughly half of the water it buys from the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System. That costs the system some $2.7 million a year.

Fixing those leaks is a top priority, but Young said the trick is to identify which repairs should be made first.

“We know that there’s leakage from the system,” he said. The question is, how do you get your most bang for your bucks? Where do you best invest? …So we know we need to spend a lot of money, but the question is, where do you spend it best?”

Before the judge stripped the water board of its power, it had considered a number of major changes:

It was exploring the idea of using eminent domain powers to buy the homes of the few remaining residents of the Alabama Village neighborhood and shutting off service to a part of the city that accounts for 18 percent of water loss.

It considered digging a well to generate an independent source of water so the system would not have to buy water from MAWSS. That is part or the reason why the utility borrowed the $55.78 million.

It was negotiating a deal with a consortium of private companies that would invest millions of dollars in exchange for a long-term contract – and profits – to operate the system.

Young said he has an open mind about all of those ideas but has not made a decision. He said he met with the team that was negotiating the agreement with the private companies. As for the idea of ending serving to Alabama Village, he said, “That’s certainly an option I need to explore. But that’s just one of many, many options that I need to take a look at.”

Davis said she is against closing down Alabama Village.

“I feel like it would be setting the wrong precedent,” she said.

Young also inherits litigation involving the water system, including a lawsuit over excessive rates and an ongoing dispute with the city of Prichard over fire hydrant fees. In addition, the water board is not conceding defeat in the Synovus lawsuit and has appealed to the Alabama Supreme Court.

Young said he hopes to set the utility on the right path and leave behind a structure that can keep it going. Meanwhile, he said, he is striving for consensus.

“This only works if everybody is moving in the same direction,” he said. “I can’t solve this problem by myself.”

