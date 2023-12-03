Advertise With Us
Anti-violence rally in Mobile on Sunday

(Mobile Police)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Men United Against Violence in Mobile Family rally takes place Sunday afternoon.

The rally was postponed from Saturday because of the weather.

It is scheduled to last from 2pm to 4pm.

The walk is scheduled to begin on St. Francis Street at Conception Street and move westward on Dauphin Street to Royal Street, then eastward on Royal Street to Mardi Gras Park.

Guest speakers are scheduled at Mardi Gras Park

