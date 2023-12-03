Anti-violence rally in Mobile on Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Men United Against Violence in Mobile Family rally takes place Sunday afternoon.

The rally was postponed from Saturday because of the weather.

It is scheduled to last from 2pm to 4pm.

The walk is scheduled to begin on St. Francis Street at Conception Street and move westward on Dauphin Street to Royal Street, then eastward on Royal Street to Mardi Gras Park.

Guest speakers are scheduled at Mardi Gras Park

