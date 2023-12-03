Advertise With Us
Banning no-knock warrants and predawn raids on Mobile City Council agenda

(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An ordinance that would ban no-knock warrants and predawn raids is on the agenda for the Mobile City Council this week.

The ordinance amending the city code is sponsored by Council Member Cory Penn.

No-knock warrants and predawn raids would be banned, except in the condition of limited circumstances that the police chief and public safety director would approve in writing.

They would also have to certify there is probable cause to believe that entry without a no-knock warrant poses a serious risk of injury to law enforcement or citizens, and that felony activity is going on.

For a predawn raid, they would have to certify there is probable cause to believe a predawn entry is necessary to prevent a serious risk of injury to law enforcement or citizens, and that felony activity is going on.

