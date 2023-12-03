CityHope Church holds 'Merry Christmas Gulf Coast' event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With the season of giving well underway, a local church in Mobile is ensuring that families and kids have a great Christmas this year.

City Hope Church held its annual Merry Christmas Gulf Coast event at its campus on Airport Boulevard.

The church takes monetary donations to buy toys for foster families in Mobile and Baldwin counties. The outreach provides a unique Christmas shopping experience for each family to shop for gifts for the kids in their care. Members of the church told FOX10 News that this is all to make an impact in the community.

“We’d love as a church to just be in our community making an impact loving the people in our community because man that’s my Lord put us here,” said Josh Sullivan, campus pastor of CityHope Church Mobile.

Church member Scott Pezent said, “I just felt led this year to do it. I’m here at the Mobile campus helping out. It’s just helping people. You know, come to God come to Jesus, especially this time of the year of giving. I just felt like I needed to personally give back to the community to get back to his people.”

Brayden Steward, a cityhope college student said, “I love helping people. And this is one. This is an every-year thing, and every single year we’re able to provide and help and pray over these families.”

The event was also held at its other two locations in Malbis and Foley.

Anyone who would like to give to the church can go to the church’s website; text the amount and CityHope to 45777; or by cash or check by placing it in a tithe and offering box at the church campuses.

