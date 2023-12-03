MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - SUNDAY:

Looking for some drier weather? Well, the trend begins today as any early morning showers move east ahead of a front. Clouds will persist during the day, but the rain will be gone and slightly cooler air will move in. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. By Sunday night, temperatures will begin to fall into the low 50s.

NEXT WEEK:

The real cool air doesn’t arrive until midweek. A reinforcing cold front passes through dry fashion late Monday, resulting in cool mornings on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures are expected to be seasonable despite the cooler mornings. It should be a very pleasant stretch of quiet weather for the area.

Late in the week, southerly flow will gradually return, and rain will make a comeback in the forecast next weekend.

