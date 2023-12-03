Five dogs saved from house fire in Walton County

MOSSY HEAD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Fire Rescue officials report multiple animals were rescued, and tragically some killed, in a house fire in northern Walton County on Sunday.

Walton County authorities said they received a 911 call just before noon, reporting that a fire had broken out at a home after a loud explosion was heard coming from inside. The caller reportedly told dispatchers that they were able to get two dogs out safely, but there were more still trapped inside.

Officials said crews arrived at the home in less than five minutes. They said crews worked on putting the fire out, which was reportedly burning in 75% of the building, for roughly an hour and a half.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies shut down Mossy Head 2nd Street as firefighters put out the fire.

Crews said no residents were injured, and firefighters were able to save five dogs from the home. We’re told they are expected to make a full recovery.

A deputy providing oxygen to dog that was rescued from a burning home in Mossy Head Sunday. (WCFR)

Authorities said four dogs were later found dead inside the residence. WCFR investigators determined the fire started in the garage, but the exact cause is unknown at this time.

WCFR officials added that they would like to thank the DeFuniak Springs Fire Department, Eglin Air Force Base Fire & Rescue, and Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies for their assistance.

