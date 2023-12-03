Foley native selected as a pallbearer for the late Rosalynn Carter’s casket

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Our country continues to grieve and remember the late Rosalynn Carter.

Carter, the wife of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and successful humanitarian, passed away on November 19.

Last week, President Biden and other dignitaries gathered for her funeral in Atlanta. In the midst of it all, Tommy Howard, a Foley native, proudly served as a pallbearer for Carter’s casket.

If you’re from the Foley area, the name ‘Tommy Howard’ might ring a bell.

“I went to Foley from kindergarten to 12th grade, I played all of the student league sports, football wrestling, when I got into high school I was the assistant manager at the Foley pools,” said Howard.

Howard is now a seaman for the U.S. Coast Guard. He’s currently stationed in Virginia. He explains how he was selected for such a prestigious role.

“First you go to boot camp- it’s an 8 week process. And about week 4 you fill out this thing called a ‘dream sheet’ at boot camp kind of putting you in the area that you want to be stationed first,” he said.

Howard took a leap and applied for the honor guard. He was quickly assigned to escort the late Rosalynn Carter.

“The casket team had a weight test that I really wanted to do- so I wrote it down on my dream sheet, then I got picked up for it and I got orders there about week 5,” he explained. “It was something that really felt- really felt good to do,” he stated.

Howard describes what that day was like.

“Our first job was putting the casket into the Jimmy Carter Center and for the Georgia State Troopers to do their watch that they rendered. The next day we took the casket from the Jimmy Carter Center to a church. Then we marched it up the church then we went in the church and did the whole ceremony- I think it was a beautiful service. Then we marched it out of the church and sent it to Plains, Georgia.”

Howard witnessed the entire ceremony at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta. It’s a day he describes as somber yet powerful,

“You realize that it’s not about money or anything. You just have a room full of people- that’s the only thing you’re taking to a funeral. That aspect really stuck with me,” he concluded.

He has a message on how you, too, can make a difference.

“Give it your all and put God in all your path and he’ll direct it all the way,” he said.

On behalf of FOX10 News and our entire community, we’re proud of you, Mr. Howard! Thank you for your service.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.