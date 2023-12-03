‘It’s unfathomable’: ACC Commissioner, Florida State head coach dismayed by Seminoles’ playoff exclusion

CHARLOTTE, NC. (WBRC) - With Florida State’s exclusion from the College Football Playoff, the Seminoles become the first undefeated power five conference champion to ever be left out of the playoff in its ten year history.

Instead, No. 5 Florida State will face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips released a statement Sunday expressing his disbelief that the Atlantic Coast Conference champions will not be competing for the National Championship.

“It’s unfathomable that Florida State, an undefeated Power Five conference champion, was left out of the College Football Playoff,” Phillips said. “Their exclusion calls into question the selection process and whether the Committee’s own guidelines were followed, including the significant importance of being an undefeated Power Five conference champion. My heart breaks for the talented FSU student-athletes and coaches and their passionate and loyal fans. Florida State deserved better. College football deserved better.”

The Seminoles defeated LSU to start the season and rolled through the ACC, poised to make a run into the postseason. However, quarterback Jordan Travis left the North Alabama game with a season-ending leg injury.

While Florida State’s offense wasn’t as dominant, they still managed a 13-0 season after defeating Louisville in the ACC Championship Game, 16-6.

College Football Selection Committee Chair Boo Corrigan told ESPN’s Rece Davis that Jordan’s injury played a significant role in the committee’s decision to put one-loss Alabama in over Florida State.

“Florida State is a different team than they were the first eleven weeks,” Corrigan said. “Coach Norvell, their players, their fans, an incredible season. but as you look at who they are as a team right now, without Jordan Travis and the offensive dynamic that he brings to it, they are a different team.”

Travis took to X (formerly Twitter) Sunday, saying he is devastated and heartbroken by the decision to leave Florida State out.

“In so much disbelief rn, I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback,” Jordan wrote. “I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry.”

devastated. heartbroken. In so much disbelief rn, I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback. I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry. Go Noles! — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) December 3, 2023

Head coach Mike Norvell said in a statement Sunday that his team has one more chance to define this challenge while also expressing his anger with the final CFP rankings.

“I am disgusted and infuriated with the committee’s decision today to have what was earned on the field taken away because a small group of people decided they knew better than the results of the games. What is the point of playing games? Do you tell players it is okay to quit if someone goes down? Do you not play a senior on Senior Day for fear of injury? Where is the motivation to schedule challenging non-conference games? We are not only an undefeated P5 conference champion, but we also played two P5 non-conference games away from home and won both of them. I don’t understand how we are supposed to think this is an acceptable way to evaluate a team. "I’m hurting for our players who have displayed a tremendous amount of resilience and response this season. What happened today goes against everything that is true and right in college football. A team that overcame tremendous adversity and found a way to win doing whatever it took on the field was cheated today. It’s a sad day for college football. "I’m proud of the work we have put in and the players I have the privilege to coach. We have one more opportunity to define this 2023 team in the Orange Bowl, and I believe in how our team will respond."

