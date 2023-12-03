MDOC searching for escaped inmate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is searching for a prisoner who escaped in Lauderdale County.

According to a release, Ryan Young, 28, was being returned to the Walnut Grove Correctional Facility from Meridian, where he was taken to court and later escaped Wednesday.

According to a source, Young led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car into Louisiana Saturday night.

He later crashed the car into a bridge and ran into a wooded area where police were working to find him.

Young was last seen wearing an MDOC yellow jumpsuit. He is 5′9″ and has dreadlocks longer than the picture provided.

The escapee is serving a 40-year sentence for vehicle and residential burglaries, grand larceny, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. All the crimes were committed in Claiborne County.

MDOC encourages anyone who locates Young to call their local law enforcement agency.

