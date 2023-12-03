Advertise With Us
Hire One

MDOC searching for escaped inmate

Ryan Young, 28
Ryan Young, 28(MDOC)
By Brendan Hall and WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is searching for a prisoner who escaped in Lauderdale County.

According to a release, Ryan Young, 28, was being returned to the Walnut Grove Correctional Facility from Meridian, where he was taken to court and later escaped Wednesday.

According to a source, Young led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car into Louisiana Saturday night.

He later crashed the car into a bridge and ran into a wooded area where police were working to find him.

Young was last seen wearing an MDOC yellow jumpsuit. He is 5′9″ and has dreadlocks longer than the picture provided.

The escapee is serving a 40-year sentence for vehicle and residential burglaries, grand larceny, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. All the crimes were committed in Claiborne County.

MDOC encourages anyone who locates Young to call their local law enforcement agency.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
MPD: Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
Periodic rain this weekend
Rain likely on Saturday
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Left to right: Keyuntae Caver Nash, Demetri Nichols and James Langie,
MPD: 4 teens arrested in connection with alleged robbery, shooting on Old Shell Road
Investigators say an unidentified person or persons drove up to the location, fired a barrage...
Prichard PD: 1 woman killed, another wounded during an apparent drive-by shooting Thanksgiving weekend

Latest News

SouthWest Mobile Chamber of Commerce holds breakfast with Santa event
SouthWest Mobile Chamber of Commerce holds breakfast with Santa event
A local church in Mobile is ensuring that families and kids have a great Christmas this year.
CityHope Church holds 'Merry Christmas Gulf Coast' event
A local church in Mobile is ensuring that families and kids have a great Christmas this year.
CityHope Church holds 'Merry Christmas Gulf Coast' event
Prodisee Pantry Christmas boxing event breaks record with volunteer turnout
Prodisee Pantry Christmas boxing event breaks record with volunteer turnout
Foley native selected as a pallbearer for the late Rosalynn Carter’s casket
Foley native selected as a pallbearer for the late Rosalynn Carter’s casket