Mix of sun and clouds for Monday

By Michael White
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a VERY wet and stormy weekend, we got significant rainfall totals across the Gulf Coast and deficits now sit at just under 8 inches. That’s a remarkable improvement. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs staying pretty warm and climbing up to around 70 degrees. The air gets chilly again tonight with lows dropping down to the low 40s by daybreak Tuesday and down close to freezing by Thursday morning. There won’t be any rain through Thursday, but chances for rain/storms return Friday and into the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 60s Tuesday and down to the upper 50s on Wednesday.

