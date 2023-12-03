Advertise With Us
Hire One

Officer on date stops to save person in crisis, police say

Cincinnati Police officer Koffi Agbleke (middle) was presented the Distinguished Service Award...
Cincinnati Police officer Koffi Agbleke (middle) was presented the Distinguished Service Award by Covington Police on Thursday for his life-saving actions in October.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A Cincinnati police officer was recognized for his life-saving efforts while he was on a date, WXIX reports.

Officer Koffi Agbleke was riding bikes with a date across the Roebling Bridge between Cincinnati and Covington, Kentucky, in October, said the Cincinnati Police Department in a Facebook post. The two came across a person who was standing over the railing of the bridge.

Police described the person as “in crisis.” Agbleke asked to stay on scene even when Covington Police arrived to help.

For the next two hours, Agbleke talked with the person, built a rapport and got the individual back behind the railing to safety, according to police.

“Officer Agbleke went above and beyond to save a person’s life,” police wrote on Facebook. “His selfless actions are the epitome of excellent policing, and the Cincinnati Police Department is honored to have him on our team.”

Agbleke was presented the Distinguished Service Award by Covington Police on Thursday for his life-saving actions.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
MPD: Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
Periodic rain this weekend
Rain likely on Saturday
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Left to right: Keyuntae Caver Nash, Demetri Nichols and James Langie,
MPD: 4 teens arrested in connection with alleged robbery, shooting on Old Shell Road
Investigators say an unidentified person or persons drove up to the location, fired a barrage...
Prichard PD: 1 woman killed, another wounded during an apparent drive-by shooting Thanksgiving weekend

Latest News

A 24-year-old airman and father of two was killed when an Air Force Osprey crashed overseas....
Airman killed in Osprey crash remembered in hometown
Prodisee Pantry Christmas boxing event breaks record with volunteer turnout
Prodisee Pantry Christmas boxing event breaks record with volunteer turnout
Foley native selected as a pallbearer for the late Rosalynn Carter’s casket
Foley native selected as a pallbearer for the late Rosalynn Carter’s casket
Palestinians look at destruction after the Israeli bombing In Khan Younis refugee camp in Gaza...
Israeli offensive shifts to crowded southern Gaza, driving up death toll despite evacuation orders