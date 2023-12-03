Part of Scenic Drive in Mobile to be closed starting Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The City of Mobile has announced the engineering department will be making drainage improvements on Scenic Drive beginning Monday morning, approximately 1/3 mile northwest of Alba Club Road.

As a result, city officials say the road will be closed at that location for about one to two weeks.

The detour route will be Alba Club Road to Club House Road.

