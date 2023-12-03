Advertise With Us
Prodisee Pantry Christmas boxing event breaks record with volunteer turnout

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Saturday morning as it poured down outside, volunteers with Prodisee Pantry were hard at work. The local food pantry held its annual Christmas boxing event, garnering a tremendous outpouring of support.

“What’s really exciting is over 500 folks showed up to volunteer today. That is the most we’ve ever had at any volunteer event in 20 years. And it really shows how the community cares,” said Deann Servos, Executive Director of Prodisee Pantry.

Volunteers gathered to fill 1,000 boxes with an assortment of items for families in Baldwin County. Each box contains essential items for a Christmas feast, including green beans, walnuts, corn and potatoes.

Debbie Brett, who has been contributing her time to Prodisee Pantry for five years, shared her motivation for volunteering during the holiday season saying, “I wanted a place where I could experience other people and help my community.”

Newcomer Anastasia Brown, inspired by a Girl Scout event, joined the cause as well. In an interview alongside her friend, Annabelle Klayko, who’s volunteered at the pantry for the past three years, Brown says her first day volunteering went well.

“Pretty good. I like helping others in need whenever they need it,” said Brown.

Her friend Klayko talked about why she continues to volunteer. “I just love coming here to just have the thought of helping people that just don’t have as much as I have.”

Both girls encourage others to consider volunteering as well.

“It’s awesome, and I think everyone should do it,” said Klayko. Her friend Brown adds, “And I agree with Annabelle.”

The boxes will be distributed to families in Baldwin County. The pantry will be open every Tuesday until December 19th from 9 a-m to 11-30 a-m to give away the boxes. The pantry is located at 9315 Spanish Fort Boulevard.

