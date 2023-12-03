Advertise With Us
South Alabama accepts invitation to 68 Ventures Bowl in Mobile

(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The University of South Alabama announced Sunday it’s football team has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2023 68 Ventures Bowl here in Mobile.

School officials say the 68 Ventures Bowl will be played at South Alabama’s home venue, Hancock Whitney Stadium, and will take place on Saturday, Dec. 23.

They say the Jaguars will face 6-6 Eastern Michigan out of the Mid-American Conference.

Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. CT and the game will be nationally televised,

