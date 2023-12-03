SouthWest Mobile Chamber of Commerce holds breakfast with Santa event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The SouthWest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce held its 36th annual pancake breakfast Santa.

The event was an opportunity for kids to take pictures with Santa, see if they’re on the naughty or nice list and eat some yummy breakfast foods while they’re at it.

Typically, there’s also a parade, but like many outdoor events this weekend, that part of the event was rained out on Saturday. The parade has been rescheduled for Dec. 17.

Several volunteers stepped up to give the children the magical Christmas they deserve.

“I think the volunteers that come out are just as moved through the experience as well volunteering and helping friends,” said Tina Poiroux, SWMCCC’s executive director. “But just to see the excitement of kids - enjoying Santa and having their picture made - it just brings a great environment so we like seeing the community come together.”

