Troy set to play in Birmingham Bowl

Troy running back Kimani Vidal (28) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of...
Troy running back Kimani Vidal (28) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)(Mike Stewart | AP)
By Andreya Ash
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans are set to play in the Birmingham Bowl.

The 2023 Sun Belt Conference champions will face the Duke Blue Devils in the Magic City.

Troy Athletic Director Brent Jones confirmed Sunday afternoon that the opponent would be from the ACC. The ACC later announced it would be Duke.

The game will kick off Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. CT. It will air on ABC.

Click here for tickets and more information.

