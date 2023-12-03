Troy set to play in Birmingham Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans are set to play in the Birmingham Bowl.

The 2023 Sun Belt Conference champions will face the Duke Blue Devils in the Magic City.

Troy Athletic Director Brent Jones confirmed Sunday afternoon that the opponent would be from the ACC. The ACC later announced it would be Duke.

Troy will play Duke in the Birmingham bowl https://t.co/rtLZm45S4K — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) December 3, 2023

The game will kick off Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. CT. It will air on ABC.

Click here for tickets and more information.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.