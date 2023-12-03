Advertise With Us
UAB hospital receives $1 million grant to study ways of reducing overcrowding in emergency departments

Exterior of the North Pavilion of UAB Hospital at dusk, April 2020.
Exterior of the North Pavilion of UAB Hospital at dusk, April 2020.(STEVE WOOD | UAB)
By WBRC Staff and Steve Crocker
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More and more often, rushing to a hospital emergency department will leave you waiting to be seen or admitted. But a five-member team of researchers at UAB have received a $1 million grant to study ways of reducing overcrowding in emergency departments.

Team leader Dr. Abdulaziz Ahmed, an Associate Professor at UAB’s School of Health Professions, says they are using artificial intelligence to create software that will take information from several sources, including historical patient admissions, to help predict patient flow as much as eight hours in advance so hospitals can adjust their resources before problems occur.

“Is it rainy? How is the temperature, the weather temperature and all of that” says Dr. Ahmed.  “We’re also getting 9-1-1 calls, all these data feed will be fed into the software. The software will run the predictive models that I mentioned, and then anticipate the crowding and hopefully give notifications or alerts to the management to maybe activate the certain protocols or anticipate the crowding and do something to mitigate the or to avoid the crowding.”

The issue is important because UAB reported its emergency department volume has jumped 20% over the past five years and that people showing up in the ER often have secondary untreated issues that may require hospital admission. The hospital now has temporary and long-term projects underway to address the overcrowding.

Dr. Ahmed says the five-year grant from the agency for healthcare research and quality will allow spending for about two years creating the software and another two-three years testing it at UAB and three other medical facilities.

