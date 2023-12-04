After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to the Lions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Take One: Story in the stands

During my time traveling with the Saints, I’ve seen Saints fans take over road stadiums. When times were good, Who Dat Nation traveled. It was always cool to see.

What I’ve never witnessed was the opposite. An opposing team completely taking over the Superdome. That all changed Sunday. A sea of Detroit blue covered the Superdome seats at all levels. Chants of ‘let’s go Lions’ broke out multiple times throughout the day.

When you combine that with the tension brewing between home fans and the home team and the verbal disgust thrown their way, you have what essentially felt like a road game for the Saints Sunday.

Take Two: Where the game was lost

Not exactly hard to figure this one out.

Detroit opened with a clean, seven-play drive to go up, 7-0. On the Saints first play from scrimmage, Derek Carr dumped the ball off to Juwan Johnson, but Johnson couldn’t tipped the pass and the ball was picked off. Three plays later, Jared Goff found Sam LaPorta for a 13-yard touchdown to put the Lions up, 14-0.

The Saints countered with a negative run, two straight incompletions and a punt. Three plays after that, Goff found Amon-Ra St.Brown for a 25-yard score.

By the 8:15 mark of the first quarter, a span of 6:45, Detroit had a 21-point lead and the Saints had -1 yard of offense.

Despite battling back, the Saints were never able to overcome such a deep and early hole.

Take Three: Carr roller coaster day

Not since Aaron Brooks has a Saints starting quarterback received such venom from this fan base.

I’m still trying to process how wild it was. At one point in the game, Saints fans completely turned on Derek Carr. It got so bad that there was a stretch where the crowd cheered loudly when Taysom Hill entered the game at quarterback and savagely booed Carr when he rotated back in.

Boos in the Dome are nothing new. That’s what a frustrated fan base does when they see bad football. However, I’ve never seen a Saints player get relentlessly singled out the way Carr did Sunday. At one point, Alvin Kamara even had to motion to the crowd to stop the booing.

But credit Carr, whether he was motivated by it or just plain angry, he flipped the script and played well after falling behind. He ended up completing 14 of his final 15 passes before an injury knocked him out of the game.

Take Four: Season slipping away

Remember when people were actually complaining about the unimpressive 24-17 victory over Chicago a few weeks ago?? It sure would be nice to have a few more ugly wins right now. Instead, the Saints haven’t won since that Bears win. They’ve lost three straight games to fall to 5-7 and now can’t even say they’re tied for the lead in the lousy NFC South. The Falcons win over the Jets put them in sole possession of first place.

It’s tough to watch these Saints. They’re a scattered, erratic group with no real consistency in any particular area. With five games remaining, the clock could be ticking on this staff if they don’t figure out a way to turn things around.

Take Five: Other Observations

A week after going 0/5 in the red zone, the Saints were 4/4 inside the 20 Sunday.

Alvin Kamara battled Sunday and became the franchise’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns.

Michael Thomas just can’t control himself can he? He’s not the only Saints player on IR, but he was the only one live-tweeting during the game. He has since deleted his X profile. I don’t care if you agree with what Thomas tweeted, that’s not right to do. Plus, at minimum Thomas will have missed 44 games over the last four seasons. His consistent lack of availability has contributed to this franchise’s decline.

Lions tight end Sam La Porta was a major problem for the Saints Sunday. He finished with nine receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown.

On that Carr interception, he had A.T. Perry open on an over route.

I can’t recall the last time an offensive lineman knock the ball out of quarterback’s hands like James Hurst did to Carr on that fourth quarter fumble. As Carr went to toss the ball, Hurst’s hand or knee knocked the ball out of his hands. The play was devastating. Carr was red hot at the time, and the Saints were only down, 27-21.

Jameis Winston never disappoints. When he entered the game after Carr’s injury, his first pass of the game should have been picked by two Lions’ players. Instead, the ball was tipped right into the arms of Chris Olave for a first down. He also missed Olave twice on second and fourth down during their final offensive drive.

The Saints have two very winnable games up next at home against Carolina and New York.

