Atmore woman accused of tasing child in her care

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - An Atmore woman is accused of tasing a 14-year-old boy to break up a fight, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson said deputies responded to the Atmore home of 57 year-old Belinda Boyington around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Jackson said Boyington was trying to break up a fight between the teen and his 7-year-old brother when she allegedly deployed a Taser on the teen. He suffered minor injuries, according to authorities.

Boyington is the caretaker of the two children, according to the sheriff.

She’s charged with aggravated child abuse.

