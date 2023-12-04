Advertise With Us
Hire One

Atmore woman accused of tasing child in her care

Belinda Boyington
Belinda Boyington(Escambia County (Ala.) Sheriff's Office)
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - An Atmore woman is accused of tasing a 14-year-old boy to break up a fight, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson said deputies responded to the Atmore home of 57 year-old Belinda Boyington around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Jackson said Boyington was trying to break up a fight between the teen and his 7-year-old brother when she allegedly deployed a Taser on the teen. He suffered minor injuries, according to authorities.

Boyington is the caretaker of the two children, according to the sheriff.

She’s charged with aggravated child abuse.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street, man ejected
Periodic rain this weekend
Rain likely on Saturday
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Investigators say an unidentified person or persons drove up to the location, fired a barrage...
Prichard PD: 1 woman killed, another wounded during an apparent drive-by shooting Thanksgiving weekend
Nationwide dog illness strikes locally
Canine respiratory illness sickens dogs locally

Latest News

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help finding man wanted on a...
ECSO: Homicide suspect arrested
Brandon Henderson
Mobile police arrest Thomasville man suspected in restaurant parking lot robbery
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Mobile and Baldwin counties are teaming up with Coastal 150 for a new initiative
Representatives from Mobile and Baldwin counties team up to form Coastal Business Alliance