City of Mobile’s Youth Empowerment Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Youth Empowerment Day event is a partnership between the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department’s Breakthrough Teens program and our Youth Violence Prevention (YVP) team. It will help teenagers in Mobile build better communication skills while also focusing on the importance of health and a positive self-image.

There will be a panel discussion about these and other topics and breakout groups that will allow participants to dive into these issues even further. This will be an excellent opportunity to build critical skills and meet other like-minded teenagers. There will also be door prizes and food

This youth empowerment event will occur at 3 Circle Church (150 S. Sage Ave.) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 9.

