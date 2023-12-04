Advertise With Us
Hire One

Conde Cavaliers hold bicycle drive

A local Mardi Gras organization showed that they're letting the good times roll even outside of carnival season.
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local Mardi Gras organization showed that they’re letting the good times roll even outside of carnival season.

The Conde Cavaliers got into the Christmas spirit by holding a bicycle drive earlier Sunday morning. The society received around 250 bikes for the Child Advocacy Center and Cops for Kids, who will then donate them to children in Mobile and Baldwin counties so they have something for Christmas.

“It feels great knowing that not only we help kids at Mardi Gras by throwing them beads and having a good time showing the good parade but also helping them out at Christmas time,” the president of the Conde Cavaliers told FOX10 News.

The organization hopes to make this an annual event.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
MPD: Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
Periodic rain this weekend
Rain likely on Saturday
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Investigators say an unidentified person or persons drove up to the location, fired a barrage...
Prichard PD: 1 woman killed, another wounded during an apparent drive-by shooting Thanksgiving weekend
Left to right: Keyuntae Caver Nash, Demetri Nichols and James Langie,
MPD: 4 teens arrested in connection with alleged robbery, shooting on Old Shell Road

Latest News

Mothers Involved Against Gun Violence hold second Unity Survivors Walk in Mobile
Mothers Involved Against Gun Violence hold second Unity Survivors Walk in Mobile
It was an artistic showcase over the weekend in downtown Mobile as the Love + Adventure Art...
Love + Adventure Art Bazaar celebrates Gulf Coast artists
“Fox & Friends” host and bestselling author Brian Kilmeade was at Page & Palette bookstore...
Hundreds attend Brian Kilmeade book signing at Page & Palette
“Fox & Friends” host and bestselling author Brian Kilmeade was at Page & Palette bookstore...
Hundreds attend Brian Kilmeade book signing at Page & Palette
It was an artistic showcase over the weekend in downtown Mobile as the Love + Adventure Art...
Love + Adventure Art Bazaar celebrates Gulf Coast artists