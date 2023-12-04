Conde Cavaliers hold bicycle drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local Mardi Gras organization showed that they’re letting the good times roll even outside of carnival season.

The Conde Cavaliers got into the Christmas spirit by holding a bicycle drive earlier Sunday morning. The society received around 250 bikes for the Child Advocacy Center and Cops for Kids, who will then donate them to children in Mobile and Baldwin counties so they have something for Christmas.

“It feels great knowing that not only we help kids at Mardi Gras by throwing them beads and having a good time showing the good parade but also helping them out at Christmas time,” the president of the Conde Cavaliers told FOX10 News.

The organization hopes to make this an annual event.

