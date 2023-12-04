Cool days and nights ahead

(WALA) - It will be a cool and quiet evening ahead.

Tuesday will start even chillier, with temps in the low 40s. Tuesday afternoon will be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Low 40s again Wednesday morning as a dry cold front will pass through. It will be sunny, but highs will only be in the 50s.

Thursday morning will be the coldest of the week with lows in the mid 30s. Highs will be around 60.

The next chance of rain comes next weekend with scattered showers possible both Saturday and Sunday.

