ECSO asks public’s help to find homicide suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help finding a man wanted on a warrant in connection with a homicide.

Twenty-four-year-old Isaiah Collie is accused in a shooting that happened Saturday in the 3400 block of North Tarragona Street in Pensacola, according to authorities.

Anyone who has seen Collie or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.

