ECSO: Homicide suspect arrested

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Isaiah Jamal Collie has been located and arrested, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. He is being held in the Randolph County Jail in Alabama after being arrested in Roanoke, according to ECSO.

Twenty-four-year-old Isaiah Collie is accused of gunning down another man during a drug deal in Pensacola late Saturday night in the 3400 block of North Tarragona Street in Pensacola, authorities said.

FOX10 News is working to get more information on Collie’s capture.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.