Experts recommend you think twice before opening a store credit card

Some store cards have interest rates above 33%
Experts recommend you think twice before opening a store credit card
Experts recommend you think twice before opening a store credit card
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(InvestigateTV) — The average retail branded credit card now charges almost 29% in interest, according to Bankrate.

The company’s recent retail card study found the new rate to be about 8 points higher than the average general credit card.

Ted Rossman with Bankrate said a lot of this is because store credit cards are easier to get since they are not as selective about credit quality. He said as consumers holiday shop they should be cautious when offered these store credit cards at the checkout counter.

“On a lot of these highest rate cards, if you carry a balance, it doesn’t matter if you have excellent credit or fair credit,” Rossman explained. “If you get in the door, you’re charged the same high rate if you carry a balance.”

Rossman said consumers should only use these store credit cards if they are confident they can pay it off in full each month, before any interest kicks in.

He said it makes sense to use a store credit card, if there is a percent cashback and it’s an often-shopped store, like Target, Amazon or Best Buy.

“The other time is if you’re making a big initial purchase that you can pay off right away, because a lot of times the sign-up bonus is 10 or 20% off your first purchase,” Rossman noted. “So, I know somebody who saved $1,000 buying appliances that way, but it’s really key to pay it off right away.”

Rossman said that most of the time consumers should just say no to signing up for a store credit card.

He added the rushed holiday shopping season is not the best time to sign up for a new store card. Instead, consumers should think carefully about their finances before opening a new credit line.

