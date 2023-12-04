Holiday Tribute Program & Holiday Cheer at the Five

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Child Advocacy Center’s Annual Holiday Tribute Program is a unique way of remembering others during the holiday season. A donation to the CAC can be in honor of someone, in memory of someone and we will mail a beautiful holiday card to them suitable for Christmas, Hanukah, or New Year’s greetings, designed by one of our children acknowledging your donation in their name.

Holiday Cheer at the Five will be held tonight at the 5 Restaurant on Dauphin Street. This event will provide. Samples of signature dishes, wine tasting live holiday music by Jerry Squires and a live auction of holiday gift packages. Tickets are available at the door $40 each.

Call 251-432-1101 for details.

Check the CAC web site www.cacmobile.org for more information.

