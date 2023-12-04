House lost, Mobile firefighter injured in Height Street fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile-Fire Rescue firefighter received an injury Sunday afternoon as crews battle a fully involved residential fire at a house in the 2100 block of Height Street.

The MFRD said no one was found to be inside the house as the fire blazed, and the firefighter was taken to a local hospital for treatment of an injury the department said was not life threatening.

It was about 4:25 p.m. when fire department units were dispatched after receiving multiple calls reporting the fire. The first crews arriving reported seeing heavy smoke and flames visible from the vacant, single-story house.

As of 7:40 p.m., crews were still on scene completing overhaul and extinguishing any remaining hotspots, the MFRD reported via its Facebook account.

