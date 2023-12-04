Advertise With Us
House lost, Mobile firefighter injured in Height Street fire

The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded to a fully involved residential fire in the 2100...
The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded to a fully involved residential fire in the 2100 block of Height Street on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 3, 2023.(Mobile Fire-Rescue Department)
By Mike Brantley
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile-Fire Rescue firefighter received an injury Sunday afternoon as crews battle a fully involved residential fire at a house in the 2100 block of Height Street.

The MFRD said no one was found to be inside the house as the fire blazed, and the firefighter was taken to a local hospital for treatment of an injury the department said was not life threatening.

It was about 4:25 p.m. when fire department units were dispatched after receiving multiple calls reporting the fire. The first crews arriving reported seeing heavy smoke and flames visible from the vacant, single-story house.

As of 7:40 p.m., crews were still on scene completing overhaul and extinguishing any remaining hotspots, the MFRD reported via its Facebook account.

