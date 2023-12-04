Advertise With Us
Hundreds attend Brian Kilmeade book signing at Page & Palette

“Fox & Friends” host and bestselling author Brian Kilmeade was at Page & Palette bookstore speaking to people about his new book.
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A political television personality was in Fairhope Sunday night for a book signing.

“Fox & Friends” host and bestselling author Brian Kilmeade was at Page & Palette bookstore speaking to people about his new book, “Teddy and Booker T: How Two American Icons Blazed a Path for Racial Equality.”

About 350 people attended and got the chance to get their books signed by Kilmeade and take a picture with him.

The book is about former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt and former educator Booker T. Washington.

“It is about the kind of the unlikely friendship and relationship between Teddy Roosevelt and Booker T. Washington and their fight for racial equality,” Anderson McKean, buyer and publisher for Page & Palette, told FOX10 News.

Anyone who missed Sunday night’s event and still wants a signed book from Kilmeade can head over to Page & Palette’s website.

