Advertise With Us
Hire One

Love + Adventure Art Bazaar celebrates Gulf Coast artists

It was an artistic showcase over the weekend in downtown Mobile as the Love + Adventure Art Bazaar celebrated Gulf Coast artists.
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was an artistic showcase over the weekend in downtown Mobile as the Love + Adventure Art Bazaar celebrated Gulf Coast artists.

The event took place at the Ice Box bar on Monroe Street and brought a creative aspect within the community encompassing visual arts, musical performances, food trucks and small businesses so folks could get some Christmas shopping done.

Two more events art bazaars are scheduled for Jan. 3 and Feb. 6.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
MPD: Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
Periodic rain this weekend
Rain likely on Saturday
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Investigators say an unidentified person or persons drove up to the location, fired a barrage...
Prichard PD: 1 woman killed, another wounded during an apparent drive-by shooting Thanksgiving weekend
Left to right: Keyuntae Caver Nash, Demetri Nichols and James Langie,
MPD: 4 teens arrested in connection with alleged robbery, shooting on Old Shell Road

Latest News

“Fox & Friends” host and bestselling author Brian Kilmeade was at Page & Palette bookstore...
Hundreds attend Brian Kilmeade book signing at Page & Palette
“Fox & Friends” host and bestselling author Brian Kilmeade was at Page & Palette bookstore...
Hundreds attend Brian Kilmeade book signing at Page & Palette
It was an artistic showcase over the weekend in downtown Mobile as the Love + Adventure Art...
Love + Adventure Art Bazaar celebrates Gulf Coast artists
A local Mardi Gras organization showed that they're letting the good times roll even outside...
Conde Cavaliers hold bicycle drive