Love + Adventure Art Bazaar celebrates Gulf Coast artists

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was an artistic showcase over the weekend in downtown Mobile as the Love + Adventure Art Bazaar celebrated Gulf Coast artists.

The event took place at the Ice Box bar on Monroe Street and brought a creative aspect within the community encompassing visual arts, musical performances, food trucks and small businesses so folks could get some Christmas shopping done.

Two more events art bazaars are scheduled for Jan. 3 and Feb. 6.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.