Man charged with stuffing disabled son’s remains in freezer seeks jail release

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A man who, along with his wife, faces charges that he recklessly killed his disabled son before tossing his child’s body into a freezer wants out of jail as he awaits trial.

In a motion filed by his attorney on Friday, Michael Shane Halstead, 44, asks a Henry County, Alabama, judge to reduce his $275,000 bond.

Dan Blalock said the current bond is essentially the same as no bond, depriving Halstead, who cannot post that amount, of his constitutional rights.

District Judge Derek Peterson set a December 11 hearing.

Investigators charged Halstead and his 43-year-old wife Karen with Manslaughter and Corpse Abuse after others who moved into their former home in Headland discovered 19-year-old Logan Halstead’s remains in October.

Investigators said they had been in the non-working freezer for weeks.

Halstead suffered numerous medical issues, including spinal bifida.

District Judge Derrick Peterson set preliminary hearings for the couple on January 8, after which he will decide whether to advance their case to a grand jury.

Peterson previously reduced Karen Halstead’s bond, which is currently set at $90,000, though she remained jailed as of Monday morning.

Her preliminary hearing, first scheduled for Monday, was delayed without objection from prosecutors because defense attorney Dan Blalock said he needed to review new evidence.

