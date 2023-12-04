Mobile City Council considers ordinance to ban no-knock and pre-dawn raids

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s been almost a month since 16-year old Randall Adjessom was shot and killed during a pre-dawn swat raid by mobile police. Since then members of the community and Mobile NAACP President Robert Clopton have called for a permanent ban on no knock and pre dawn raids

“I think about the children that are in those homes,” said Mobile NAACP President Robert Clopton. “And with the pre dawn raids we saw the outcomes it’s a possibility they may be shooting at any and everything that moves.”

That incident prompted Mayor Sandy Stimpson to issue an immediate ban on pre-dawn raids. District 1 City Councilman Cory Penn is proposing an ordinance that would permanently ban both pre-dawn and no-knock warrants. In the past, Chief of Staff James Barber has said he doesn’t believe in no knock warrants. Councilman Penn says putting it in an ordinance will make things easier in the future.

“I think it’s vital that we type of policy in place to make sure people don’t have to make that decision when they become the chief, or the city council, or the mayor. It’s already in place for them to follow,” said District 1 Councilman Cory Penn.

The ordinance allows for these types of raids with written approval from both the police chief and the public safety director. In which case the raid would have to be necessary to prevent serious injury to an officer or a citizen and there would have to be felony activity happening on site. In last month’s case Randall was killed while police were searching for his relative DeAngelo Adjessom on a marijuana warrant. Councilman Penn says in that case the raid wouldn’t have happened.

“That would have been a misdemeanor so the raid wouldn’t have even taken place,” added Councilman Penn. “It wouldn’t have even been up to the chief of police or the public safety director.”

“Let’s take this opportunity to save lives. Let’s quit jeopardizing lives in Mobile for no reason and for minor reasons,” added Clopton.

The ordinance will be on the agenda for the first-time during Tuesday’s meeting and a vote could come as early as next week.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.