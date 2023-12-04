Mobile PD’s unclaimed property auction set for Dec. 9

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has scheduled an unclaimed property auction for Saturday, Dec. 9.

The auction will take place behind the police headquarters building at 2460 Government Blvd.

Registration begins at 7 a.m., with the auction following at 8 a.m.

Participants will be able to bid on a wide range of items, including electronics, tools, lawn equipment, bicycles, purses, luggage and other items. The MPD advises that all items are sold in “as is” condition.

Payment for all purchases must be made with cash, and items must be taken at the time of sale.

The MPD cannot hold purchased items, so bidders are asked to have transportation such as trucks and trailers ready and available before bidding.

