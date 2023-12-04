Mobile police arrest Thomasville man suspected in restaurant parking lot robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department arrested a Thomasville, Ala., man in connection with a robbery in the parking lot of a Mobile restaurant.

On Monday, police said they arrested 23-year-old Brandon Henderson on Nov. 29 on a charge of a first-degree robbery charge in addition to two outstanding warrants.

On Nov. 18, two people reported that they were walking to their vehicle in the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse at 6150 Airport Boulevard when a car pulled up alongside them with unknown subjects inside, according to authorities. One of the suspects in the vehicle reportedly pointed a gun out of the window and demanded the victim’s wallet. When the victim handed over the wallet, the suspects fled, according to MPD.

The investigation continues, police said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.