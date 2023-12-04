The Monster Burger w/ Double D’s Burger

Delana and Daniel Pruitt with Double D’s Burger in Spanish Fort visit Studio 10 to feature their double bacon cheeseburger with brisket, jalapenos, onion rings, and more.

INGREDIENTS:

Double patty

Double bacon

3 onion rings

Brisket

Double cheese

Crispy onions

Jalapenos

Grilled onions

BBQ sauce

STEPS:

Cook two patties and top with cheese. Cook brisket. Top patties with brisket, bacon, crispy onions, jalapenos, grilled onions, onion rings, and BBQ sauce.

BUSINESS INFO:

Double D’s Burger

29001 Bass Pro Drive, Spanish Fort

Mondays: closed; Tuesday-Sunday: 11am-8pm

SPECIAL EVENT:

Breakfast with Santa: December 2, 2023, 8am-10am

Family Movie Nights: December 1 and December 8, 2023, 6pm-8pm

