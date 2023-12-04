The Monster Burger w/ Double D’s Burger
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Delana and Daniel Pruitt with Double D’s Burger in Spanish Fort visit Studio 10 to feature their double bacon cheeseburger with brisket, jalapenos, onion rings, and more.
INGREDIENTS:
- Double patty
- Double bacon
- 3 onion rings
- Brisket
- Double cheese
- Crispy onions
- Jalapenos
- Grilled onions
- BBQ sauce
STEPS:
- Cook two patties and top with cheese. Cook brisket.
- Top patties with brisket, bacon, crispy onions, jalapenos, grilled onions, onion rings, and BBQ sauce.
BUSINESS INFO:
- Double D’s Burger
- 29001 Bass Pro Drive, Spanish Fort
- Mondays: closed; Tuesday-Sunday: 11am-8pm
- Find on Facebook
SPECIAL EVENT:
Breakfast with Santa: December 2, 2023, 8am-10am
Family Movie Nights: December 1 and December 8, 2023, 6pm-8pm
