The Monster Burger w/ Double D’s Burger

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Delana and Daniel Pruitt with Double D’s Burger in Spanish Fort visit Studio 10 to feature their double bacon cheeseburger with brisket, jalapenos, onion rings, and more.

INGREDIENTS:

  • Double patty
  • Double bacon
  • 3 onion rings
  • Brisket
  • Double cheese
  • Crispy onions
  • Jalapenos
  • Grilled onions
  • BBQ sauce

STEPS:

  1. Cook two patties and top with cheese. Cook brisket.
  2. Top patties with brisket, bacon, crispy onions, jalapenos, grilled onions, onion rings, and BBQ sauce.

BUSINESS INFO:

  • Double D’s Burger
  • 29001 Bass Pro Drive, Spanish Fort
  • Mondays: closed; Tuesday-Sunday: 11am-8pm
  • Find on Facebook

SPECIAL EVENT:

Breakfast with Santa: December 2, 2023, 8am-10am

Family Movie Nights: December 1 and December 8, 2023, 6pm-8pm

