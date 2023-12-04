Mothers Involved Against Gun Violence hold second Unity Survivors Walk in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The community came together for a good cause Sunday afternoon, taking a stand against gun violence.

A unity survivors walk was held outside Figures Park in Mobile.

Event Organizer Nija Hill founded Mothers Involved Against Gun Violence, in remembrance of her son who was killed outside that same park two years ago.

Hill says she will continue to put on events like this to show they won’t stand for violence in the Port City.

“We all strive for the same thing and so I think that coming together and letting them know that, hey we’re tired of this, it’s going to make a big difference,” Hill said.

Chants of “talk it out, don’t shoot it” and “no more violence” echoed down Donald Street.

Hill’s son Chavan Scruggs was gunned down on that same street September of 2021.

A street now named in his honor.

Hill says it’s her mission to show anyone who has lost a loved one that you are not alone.

“Others would know that you know it’s normal to feel like I feel alone, but I feel like with us having this organization you know that you’re not crazy,” Hill said. “You know that it’s normal to have the feelings that you have when you lose a child or any loved one.”

This is the second unity walk to take place at Figures Park. The last one happened back in March.

District One Councilman Cory Penn was also there showing his support.

“We have to listen to our community and work together to bring unity,” Penn said. “And I believe that we are able to do that if we listen and learn and leverage our resources to create a better situation in our city.”

Pictures of several victims who have lost their lives to gun violence were placed on a table.

Even through the tragedy, Hill hopes events like this will inspire others to keep going.

“Just keep those memories alive. And just motivate mothers and just people in general that we can keep living after losing someone,” Hill said. “So, I just wanted to do something special to make everyone feel special.”

Hill also says she has big plans in the works of hopefully opening a building for mothers to learn different crafting techniques.

