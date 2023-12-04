MPD investigating vehicle break-ins at car dealership

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local dealership was the target of some recent car burglaries.

It is still early in the investigation and there aren’t a lot of details being released. Mobile police said that some cars at Joe Bullard Chevrolet in the 2900 block of Government Boulevard were burglarized.

According to MPD, four vehicles were burglarized.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to give Mobile police a call.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.