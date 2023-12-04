Advertise With Us
MPD investigating vehicle break-ins at car dealership

Police said that some cars at Joe Bullard Chevrolet on Government Boulevard were burglarized.
By WALA Staff
Updated: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local dealership was the target of some recent car burglaries.

It is still early in the investigation and there aren’t a lot of details being released. Mobile police said that some cars at Joe Bullard Chevrolet in the 2900 block of Government Boulevard were burglarized.

According to MPD, four vehicles were burglarized.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to give Mobile police a call.

