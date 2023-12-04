Pet of the Week: Charles

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Meet Charles! This lovable big boy is slowly coming out of his shell. At 3 years old and 60 lbs, he’s a perfect blend of playfulness and couch buddy. He loves a big comfy bed to lounge in, but also enjoys a few minutes of zoomies outside. He walks well on a leash, will sit for treats and petting, and is friendly with other pups. Want to meet this handsome pup? Contact the City of Mobile Animal Shelter or complete the adoption application online at animalservicesmobile.com

Home for the Holidays:

The purpose of this program is for individuals and families to care for a shelter pet during the holiday season.

You’ll give an animal a much-needed break from shelter life and help give us valuable information on their personalities (to help match them to a forever home).

Pick up your fosters on December 22 and return on January 2nd. (You can opt to pick them up sooner or keep them longer.) Approved adopters are eligible for waived adoption fees.

To sign up:

Complete the foster application online at animalservicesmobile.com

Email us for more information at animalshelter@cityofmobile.org

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.