Representatives from Mobile and Baldwin counties team up to form Coastal Business Alliance

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile and Baldwin counties are teaming up with Coastal 150 for a new initiative.

Say hello to the Coastal Business Alliance. A new non-partisan organization was formed with representatives from Mobile and Baldwin counties.

All to broaden and ensure coastal Alabama priorities are advanced at home, in Montgomery, and around the state.

Six local Chambers of Commerce from Mobile and Baldwin Counties are involved including the Central Baldwin Chamber of Commerce, Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce, Mobile Chamber, North Baldwin Chamber Of Commerce, Saraland Chamber, and The Southwest Mobile County Chamber.

“Well, this came about because when a supplemental appropriation bill came out of the legislature last spring, there was nothing in it for South Alabama and we were disappointed. We were able to get that fixed and we were able to get some money restored later for both the airport and the port, but we thought how did that happen,” Mobile Chamber President Bradley Byrne said.

“When I came into the chamber six years ago, I often wondered why we weren’t doing more to work together to benefit our community. Mobile Bay washes both shores. So, it’s very important that we work together to take care of the quality of life that we hold so dear,”

Together, they’ll work to serve needs like education and tourism. But that’s not all.

“The port drives the economy greatly in the coast here. And then you have your tourism areas of our state. And all tourism areas, but our beach communities are the economic drivers in tourism in the state of Alabama. We need to make sure that their needs from a transportation standpoint and other needs are met also,” Executive Director Wiley Blankenship said.

Several Mayors and State Representatives also made the trip for the announcement.

