Advertise With Us
Hire One

Seminoles fans react to FSU football team being left out of the College Football Playoff

A somber mood in college town after the fate of the Seminoles was determined
The College Playoff committee’s decision came as a shock to some students considering the team is undefeated this season and they won the ACC championship.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Many Florida State University students said their hopes of the team making it to the playoffs were high considering the football team’s record and how the team faced adversity this season.

The College Playoff committee’s decision came as a shock to some students considering the team is undefeated this season and they won the ACC championship.

“There’s never been an undefeated team to not be in the College Football Playoff. They should’ve put Florida State in because of our resume, our record, and everything else,” FSU student Maxwell Vollrath said.

“That’s kind of bull crap that we didn’t make it.”

FSU student, Maxwell Vollrath

“I think it’s blasphemy.”

FSU student, Kevin Shasho

FSU student, Kevin Shasho, said despite Sunday’s announcement, he’s proud the team made it as far as they did.

“Everyone is proud to be a Seminole. Make the playoff or not, we’re still 13 and 0. We had such a good season, a season that most people didn’t think we were going to have in the first place,” Shasho said.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
MPD: Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
Periodic rain this weekend
Rain likely on Saturday
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Investigators say an unidentified person or persons drove up to the location, fired a barrage...
Prichard PD: 1 woman killed, another wounded during an apparent drive-by shooting Thanksgiving weekend
Nationwide dog illness strikes locally
Canine respiratory illness sickens dogs locally

Latest News

The Orthopedic Group P.C.
The Orthopaedic Group welcomes Dr. Scott Glenzer
A Mobile-Fire Rescue firefighter received an injury Sunday afternoon as crews battle a fully...
Mobile firefighter injured in Height Street fire
Coastal Business Alliance a new initiative to advance local priorities
Coastal Business Alliance a new initiative to advance local priorities
The College Playoff committee’s decision came as a shock to some students considering the team...
Seminoles fans react to FSU football team being left out of the College Football Playoff
The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded to a fully involved residential fire in the 2100...
House lost, Mobile firefighter injured in Height Street fire