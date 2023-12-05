Advertise With Us
1 injured in shooting Wagner Street shooting

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is searching for a man accused of shooting another man after an argument.

Around 10:24 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the incident in the 1900 block of Wagner Street and found that the victim had already been taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle, authorities said.

According to police, the victim was reportedly shot by a known male subject during an argument.

The victim was treatment for a non-life-threatening injury, authorities said.

