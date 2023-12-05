Advertise With Us
2023-24 Bowl Schedule: Who, when, and where for every college football bowl game

August 17, 2023: CFP Press Conference at Milby High School in Houston, Texas. Mandatory Credit: ©2023 Maria Lysaker(Maria Lysaker | Maria Lysaker)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 2023 bowl season did not come without controversy, but it is here nonetheless.

After weeks of the same teams dominating the top of the College Football Playoff Rankings, the final field saw the committee make the controversial decision to leave out an undefeated power five conference champion in Florida State. Instead, One-loss teams Texas and Alabama filled in the 3rd and 4th spots.

The CFP officially kicks off on New Year’s Day, but the bowl season begins December 16 with seven games throughout the day.

In all, there are 42 bowl games this season, including the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on January 8.

See below for the full slate of games and who’s in them.

Saturday, December 16

BowlTimeTeamTeamLocationChannel
Myrtle Beach Bowl10 a.m.Georgia SouthernOhioConway, SCESPN
Celebration Bowl11 a.m.Florida A&MHowardAtlanta, GAABC
New Orleans Bowl1:15 p.m.Jacksonville StateLouisianaNew Orleans, LAESPN
Cure Bowl2:30 p.m.Miami (OH)Appalachian StateOrlando, FLABC
New Mexico Bowl4:45 p.m.Fresno StateNew Mexico StateAlbuquerque, NMESPN
LA Bowl6:30 p.m.UCLABoise StateInglewood, CAABC
Independence Bowl8:15 p.m.Texas TechCalShreveport, LAESPN

Monday, December 18

BowlTimeTeamTeamLocationChannel
Famous Toastery Bowl1:30 p.m.Western KentuckyOld DominionCharlotte, NCESPN

Tuesday, December 19

BowlTimeTeamTeamLocationChannel
Frisco Bowl8 p.m.MarshallUTSAFrisco, TexasESPN

Thursday, December 21

BowlTimeTeamTeamLocationChannel
Boca Raton Bowl7 p.m.USFSyracuseBoca Raton, FLESPN

Friday, December 22

BowlTimeTeamTeamLocationChannel
Gasparilla Bowl5:30 p.m.Georgia TechUCFTampa, FLESPN

Saturday, December 23

BowlTimeTeamTeamLocationChannel
Birmingham Bowl11 a.m.TroyDukeBirmingham, ALABC
Camellia Bowl11 a.m.Arkansas StateNorthern IllinoisMontgomery, ALESPN
Armed Forces Bowl2:30 p.m.Air ForceJames MadisonFort Worth, TXABC
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl2:30 p.m.Georgia StateUtah StateBoise, IDESPN
68 Ventures Bowl6 p.m.Eastern MichiganSouth AlabamaMobile, ALESPN
Las Vegas Bowl6:30 p.m.NorthwesternUtahLas Vegas, NVABC
Hawai’i Bowl9:30 p.m.San Jose StateCoastal CarolinaHonolulu, HIESPN

Tuesday, December 26

BowlTimeTeamTeamLocationChannel
Quick Lane Bowl1 p.m.Bowling GreenMinnesotaDetroit, MIESPN
First Responder Bowl4:30 p.m.Texas StateRiceDallas, TXESPN
Guaranteed Rate Bowl8 p.m.KansasUNLVPheonix, AZESPN

Wednesday, December 27

BowlTimeTeamTeamLocationChannel
Military Bowl1 p.m.TulaneVirginia TechAnnapolis, MDESPN
Duke’s Mayo Bowl4:30 p.m.North CarolinaWest VirginiaCharlotte, NCESPN
Holiday Bowl7 p.m.#15 LouisvilleSouthern CalSan Diego, CAWBRC FOX6
Texas Bowl8 p.m.#20 Oklahoma StateTexas A&MHouston, TXESPN

Thursday, December 28

BowlTimeTeamTeamLocationChannel
Fenway Bowl10 a.m.#24 SMUBoston CollegeBoston, MAESPN
Pinstripe Bowl1:15 p.m.RutgersMiami (FL)The Bronx, NYESPN
Pop-Tarts Bowl4:45 p.m.#18 NC State#25 Kansas StateOrlando, FLESPN
Alamo Bowl8:15 p.m.#12 Oklahoma#14 ArizonaSan Antonio, TXESPN

Friday, December 29

BowlTimeTeamTeamLocationChannel
Gator Bowl11 a.m.#22 ClemsonKentuckyJacksonville, FLESPN
Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl1 p.m.#16 Notre Dame#19 Oregon StateEl Paso, TXCBS
Liberty Bowl2:30 p.m.MemphisIowa StateMemphis, TNESPN
Cotton Bowl7 p.m.#7 Ohio State#9 MissouriDallas, TXESPN

Saturday, December 30

BowlTimeTeamTeamLocationChannel
Peach Bowl11 a.m.#10 Penn State#11 Ole MissAtlanta, GeorgiaESPN
Music City Bowl1 p.m.AuburnMarylandNashville, TNABC
Orange Bowl3 p.m.#5 Florida State#6 GeorgiaMiami Gardens, FLESPN
Arizona Bowl3:30 p.m.WyomingToledoTucson, AZBarstool

Monday, January 1

BowlTimeTeamTeamLocationChannel
ReliaQuest Bowl11 am.#13 LSUWisconsinTampa, FLESPN2
Citrus BowlNoon#17 Iowa#21 TennesseeOrlando, FLABC
Fiesta BowlNoon#8 Oregon#23 LibertyGlendale, AZESPN
Rose Bowl
College Football Playoff Semifinal		4 p.m.#1 Michigan#4 AlabamaPasadena, CAESPN
Sugar Bowl
College Football Playoff Semifinal		7:45 p.m.#2 Washington#3 TexasNew Orleans, LAESPN

Monday, January 8

BowlTimeTeamTeamLocationChannel
College Football Playoff National Championship6:30 p.m.Rose Bowl WinnerSugar Bowl WinnerHouston, TXESPN

